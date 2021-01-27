SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme PRO Portable USB-C SSD touts 2000MB/s speeds at $70 off

Amazon offers the SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $309.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Down from $380, today’s offer amounts to $70 in savings, is the best we’ve seen in nearly two months, and comes within $10 of the all-time low. As the latest iteration of SanDisk’s rugged SSD, its new Extreme PRO delivers a similar portable USB-C as its predecessor but with upwards of 2000MB/s speeds. That’s on top of IP55 water-resistance and 2-meter drop protection thanks to a forged aluminum chassis with durable silicon shell. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and there’s some additional insight in our launch coverage that’s worth a look. Head below for more.

Save even more when you step down to the 1TB version of SanDisk’s Extreme PRO SSD. You’ll still be enjoying all of the same rugged features, speedy file transfers, and USB-C connectivity found above, but with half of the storage. This smaller capacity model sells for $230 right now, pocketing you more 26% in additional savings.

Otherwise, our Mac accessories guide is worth a look for some other ways to upgrade your workstation or storage pool. If it’s the latter you’re particularly interested in, WD’s My Cloud Home Duo NAS lineup is still seeing up to $300 price cuts, with various storage capacities available from $250.

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO SSD features:

Creating top-tier content can put a strain on your device, your camera or your system. From the brand trusted by professional photographers worldwide, the SanDisk Extreme PRO Portable SSD provides powerful solid state performance featuring 2000MB/s read and 2000MB/s write speeds in a rugged storage solution that’s reliable for your toughest jobs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!