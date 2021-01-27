Save up to 22% on Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link Kasa cameras from $35

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor Pan/Tilt Camera for $34.99 shipped. Down from $45, today’s offer saves you 22%, marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest since the holiday season. TP-Link’s Kasa camera upgrade your Alexa or Assistant smart home with 1080p recording that can be saved in the cloud or onto a microSD card. Alongside its motion detection and night vision features, the built-in pan and tilt functionality allows for even more coverage. As a #1 new release, over 1,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has marked down the TP-Link Kasa Spot Smart Security Camera System to $129.99. Usually fetching $150, you’re saving $20 here with today’s offer marking one of the first price cuts to date and matching our previous mention for the Amazon low. While you’ll give up the pan and tilt features found on the featured deal, this system delivers a pair of cameras armed with rechargeable batteries, weather-resistant designs, and support for 1080p feeds. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 255 customers.

This morning saw Amazon announce its latest Ring Video Doorbell with an affordable $60 price tag, but you’ll find even more discounts in our smart home guide. You can take advantage of the energy-saving features on Google’s Nest Thermostat E at $139, as well as the second-best price yet on the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus at $69.50.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Pan/Tilt Camera features:

Get the full picture of any space in your apartment, dorm or home with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 feet with Night Vision. EC70 continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available.

