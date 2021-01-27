FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 22% on Alexa and Assistant-enabled TP-Link Kasa cameras from $35

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
22% off From $35

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor Pan/Tilt Camera for $34.99 shipped. Down from $45, today’s offer saves you 22%, marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest since the holiday season. TP-Link’s Kasa camera upgrade your Alexa or Assistant smart home with 1080p recording that can be saved in the cloud or onto a microSD card. Alongside its motion detection and night vision features, the built-in pan and tilt functionality allows for even more coverage. As a #1 new release, over 1,800 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has marked down the TP-Link Kasa Spot Smart Security Camera System to $129.99. Usually fetching $150, you’re saving $20 here with today’s offer marking one of the first price cuts to date and matching our previous mention for the Amazon low. While you’ll give up the pan and tilt features found on the featured deal, this system delivers a pair of cameras armed with rechargeable batteries, weather-resistant designs, and support for 1080p feeds. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 255 customers.

This morning saw Amazon announce its latest Ring Video Doorbell with an affordable $60 price tag, but you’ll find even more discounts in our smart home guide. You can take advantage of the energy-saving features on Google’s Nest Thermostat E at $139, as well as the second-best price yet on the latest Philips Hue Bluetooth Smart Lightstrip Plus at $69.50.

Get the full picture of any space in your apartment, dorm or home with the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt. Receive instant alerts and live stream 1080p HD video to your smartphone, Alexa or Google Assistant supported display. The Spot even provides HD video up to 30 feet with Night Vision. EC70 continuously records and stores footage on a local MicroSD card up to 64 GB (MicroSD card not included). Premium cloud storage options are available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Clean up your desk with this dual monitor arm on sale f...
New low strikes Amazon’s 25-inch Urban Spinner Lu...
Oral-B’s Bluetooth Pro 8000 Toothbrush bundle wit...
Score two dual outlet meross HomeKit smart plugs for $2...
Take up to 33% off OtterBox iPhone cases: Defender 12 m...
Shure’s Bluetooth 5.0 sound isolating earbuds dro...
SKIL’s 20V Rotary Hammer Kit comes within $2 of i...
Today’s Casper and Zinus bed deals start at $65 (...
Show More Comments

Related

33% off

TP-Link Kasa smart plugs, Edison bulbs, and more up to 33% off from $10

From $10 Learn More

TP-Link debuts first smart video doorbell, new motion dimmer switch, and more

Read more Learn More
$20 off

Clean up your desk with this dual monitor arm on sale for just $30 at Amazon

$30 Learn More
Reg. $90

Wash the car at home with this Chemical Guys Foam Cannon Soap Kit for $54 (Reg. $90)

$54 Learn More

LEGO debuts Year of the Ox set alongside other upcoming freebies for February

Learn More
37% off

New low strikes Amazon’s 25-inch Urban Spinner Luggage at $38 (Reg. $60)

$38 Learn More
48% off

Let the good times roll with Stanley’s Hip Flask at 31% off, more from $12 (Save up to 48%)

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $180

Oral-B’s Bluetooth Pro 8000 Toothbrush bundle with SmartRing now $85 off at Amazon

$95 Learn More