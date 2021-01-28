FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Coleman’s 2-Person Sundome Tent strikes $50 at Amazon (Reg. $65)

-
Reg. $65 $50

Amazon is offering the Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent for $49.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Coleman’s 2-person dome tent aims to have you up and running in no time with a quick 10-minute setup. A weatherproof design delivers welded floors and inverted seams that are ready to keep water out. The company tests this unit against wind and rain and claims that it is sturdy enough to withstand gusts of up 35+ mph. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough left over to pick up Desuccus’ 18-in-1 Multi-Tool at $10. It boasts a unique snowflake design that allows it to be pocketable and weigh in at a mere 2.3-ounces. This offering comes with a key ring, helping ensure that it’s easy to keep with you almost all of the time. More than 4,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Oh, and let’s not forget that the Old Timer Switch-It Knife has fallen to $20, a new Amazon low. This unit spans 7.7-inches when opened, features a 3.3-inch blade, and weighs in at 5.4-ounces. A convenient carrying case is included and a thumb-assist design aims to make deployment quick and easy.

Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent features:

  • Weatherproof: Welded corners and inverted seams keep water from getting in; included rainfly offers extra weather protection
  • Wind and rain tested: Strong frame withstands 35+ mph winds
  • Great ventilation: Large windows and ground vent for enhanced airflow
  • Stay connected: E-port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside
  • Easy setup: In 10 minutes

