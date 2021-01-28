iPad deals abound at Woot today from $70: 6th Gen. iPad $255, Pro, mini, more (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers up various refurbished Apple iPads from $69.99. Free shipping is available with a Prime membership; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top pick is the 6th Generation iPad from $254.99. It originally sold for $329 or more. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A9 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.
Other deals include:
Apple 9.7-inch iPad features:
- 9.7-inch Retina display, wide color and true tone
- A9 third-generation chip with 64-bit architecture
- M9 motion coprocessor
- 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera
- 8MP iSight camera
- Touch ID
- Apple Pay
