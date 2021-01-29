Save up to $70 on Seagate USB-C SSDs, internal hard drives, and more starting at $75

Amazon currently offers the Seagate Ultra Touch 500GB Portable USB-C Solid-State Drive for $74.99 shipped. Down from $85, today’s offer is the very first discount we’ve tracked on this capacity and brings the price down to a new all-time low. You can also grab the 1TB version for $144.99, saving you $20 and matching the second-best we’ve tracked to date. Seagate’s Ultra Touch SSD delivers up to 1TB of storage with a unique fabric-covered design alongside built-in USB-C connectivity for pairing with your Mac or iPad Pro right out of the box. You’ll also be able to count on 400MB/s transfer speeds here, and a 3-year warranty completes the package for some added peace of mind. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $90.

Other Seagate storage discounts include:

Don’t forget that you can still lock-in this $70 price cut on SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme PRO Portable USB-C SSD and take its 2,000MB/s speeds for a spin. That’s alongside all of the other markdowns you’ll find for the workstation in our Mac accessories guide, including this 6-in-1 USB-C Hub at $28.

Seagate Ultra Touch SSD features:

Swift, small, and featuring Seagate’s Android backup app, Ultra Touch SSD is the ultimate external SSD for storing photos, videos, and music from your mobile device. Plus—it’s USB-C and USB 3.​0 compatible, making it the perfect companion for your Windows or Mac.

