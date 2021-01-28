This highly-rated aluminum stand elevates your MacBook at $20 (Save 33%)

Lamicall Store (99% positive all-time feedback from 6,400+) via Amazon offers its Aluminum Laptop Stand for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $30, it just dropped to $25 earlier in the week with today’s offer saving you as much as 33% and marking a new all-time low. Sporting a minimalistic design comprised of a single piece of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook and other computers 6-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design also assists in keeping your machine cool thanks to an open-backed design. Over 400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

At the $20 price point, you’ll be hard process to find a stand with a similar design for less at Amazon. But for those who can live without the elevated form-factor, this more compact stand at $16 is a great alternative. Not only does it let you pocket some extra savings, but will also improve the airflow on your setup. Not to mention it comes backed by a 4.9/5 star rating from over 1,600 customers.

Then go swing by our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to renovate your work from home setup. The discount we tracked on this dual monitor arm at $30 makes it a great time to finally free up some desk space by elevating your monitor. Plus, SanDisk’s 2TB Extreme PRO Portable USB-C SSD and its 2,000MB/s speeds will still improve up your workflow at $70 off.

Lamicall Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

This portable laptop riser can be easily disassembled into 3 parts. And you can easily reassemble the laptop holder without tools. Ideal for people who always travel. You can organize your office items such as keyboard, mouse and books on the computer laptop stand base. Moreover, the two holes on the two arms help you organize cable of your laptop. Make your desktop clean and neat.

