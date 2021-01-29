FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Launch your streaming platform: Samson Go USB Mic + AKG headphones at $70 (Reg. $110)

Adorama is now offering the Samson Go USB Microphone with a pair of AKG K92 Headphones for $69.99 shipped. Purchasing these two items individually right now would run your around $110 with the mic fetching $50 and the headphones going for closer to $60 at Amazon. If you’re looking for a fast and easy podcasting or game streaming setup, this is worth a closer look. This is a portable condenser USB microphone with out-of-box connectivity to your Mac or PC as well as a custom clip to have affix to or sit up on a desktop. As for the headphones, you’re looking at 40mm drivers from a well-known professional brand and a 16Hz to 22kHz frequency response range. Both products carry 4+ star ratings at Amazon from as many as 4,100+ reviews. More details below. 

If you’re already have a pair of headphones, take a look at the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic as a more affordable alternative to today’s lead bundle deal. A mainstay in our best podcasting/streaming gear roundups, Blue’s mics offer great value for the price and include a desktop tripod alongside a 4+ star rating from well-over 18,000 Amazon customers. 

But you’ll also want to check out this ongoing deal on the LED display- equipped Razer Seiren Emote streaming microphone at $80 as well. Then, dive into some of our launch coverage and hands-on reviews for the new Tascam sub $100 TM-70 microphone bundle, the Movo UM700 USB  mic, and the hybrid USB-C Tula

More on the Samson Go USB Mic:

Because of its custom compact design, the Go Mic can clip right onto your laptop or sit unobtrusively on your desk. Plug and play operation also means it’s completely compatible with a Mac or PC, with no drivers required. Perfect for recording music, podcasts or field recording, the Go Mic’s range of functionality extends beyond typical USB microphones. It’s also ideal for voice recognition software, iChat, web casting and even Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP).

Review: The new hybrid USB-C Tula Mic brings retro vibes and 8GB of built-in recording

Start your podcast with M-Audio’s new Mac/iOS audio interfaces from just $49

Tascam unveils new sub $100 TM-70 microphone bundle for podcasters, more

Up your recording quality with this tube studio mic bundle at $170 shipped (Reg. $200+)

Movo UM700 Review: High-performance USB mic at an affordable price [Video]

Hautelook’s Designer Sunglass Sale offers up to 60% off GUCCI, Prada, more

Protect your AirPods with Twelve South’s leather AirSnap case at $22.50 (Save 25%)

Refresh your kitchen utensils for just $20 with this 17-piece Cuisinart set (Reg. up to $50)

