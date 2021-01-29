FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Joe’s New Balance offers styles under $45 this weekend only: Running shoes, sneakers, more

Joe’s New Balance Select Price Sale offers styles under $45. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the 520v5 Running Shoes that are perfect for any season of training. These shoes are currently marked down to $40 and originally this style was priced at $65. This style is also lightweight for quick movements and the base is flexible to promote a natural stride. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and the fabric is breathable to help keep you cool when your workouts warm up. Plus, the bottoms of these shoes feature a red bottom that will standout when working out, which is especially nice for running outdoors. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks from Joe’s New Balance and check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

