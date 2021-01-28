FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RAYROW’s 6-in-1 USB-C hub packs SD/microSD 4K HDMI, much more at $28 (30% off)

RAYROW (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $27.99 shipped with the code TLRAUTGI at checkout. Down from $40, you’ll save 30% and today’s deal is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. With USB-A 3.0, SD, microSD, 3.5mm audio, HDMI output, and 60W USB-C Power Delivery, this hub really does have it all. It hooks into your iPad Pro or iPad Air through the USB-C port and seriously expands your I/O capabilities. Now that iOS supports external hard drives and can handle file management, this can really up your abilities while on-the-go. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? A 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters will be a great alternative for you. This allows you to easily convert legacy devices to work with brand-new machines and they’re small enough to leave on the end of printer cables or wireless mouse dongles. Plus, at $4.50 each, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Ready to pick up a MacBook? Well, today’s lead deal isn’t limited to working with just iPad. Right now, Apple’s latest M1-powered MacBook Pro is on sale for $100 off. This MacBook can run iPad apps, making it multi-functional and something to seriously consider upgrading to.

More about RAYROW’s USB-C Hub:

The usb adapter for ipad with SD card reader slot, TF card reader slot, HDMI port, USB 3.0 port, 3.5mm audio port, USB C power delivery charging port. It supports to mirror and extend a screen, to transfer photos, videos and data, to listen and charge sync, and to connect a keyboard or thumb drive.

