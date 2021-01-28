MyProtein’s Impact Protein Blend now 55% off: 11-lbs. for $50 shipped (Reg. $119)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its Impact Protein Blend for $50 shipped when you apply coupon code IPB50 at checkout. Regularly $119 or so for the 11-pound package, today’s offer is $69 or more than 55% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. With all flavors eligible for today’s sale price alongside free shipping, now’s a great time to stock up. This is MyProtein’s latest blend with as much as 21-grams of high-quality protein per 30-gram serving as well as just 1.6-grams of sugar. MyProtein says “consuming a 30-gram serving with water pre- or post-workout utilizes the fast-digesting properties of the blend to maximize muscle protein synthesis.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now if the 11-pound package above is overkill or you just aren’t familiar with the newer Impact Protein Blend, we still have great deal live on the MyProtein Impact Whey. You can now grab 6.6-pounds in multiple flavors for just $30 shipped, which is about $60 off the going rate on the 4+ star-rated protein mixture. Just make sure you check out these ongoing offers on the CLIF SHOT Energy Gels to get an extra boost for your workouts.

More on the MyProtein Impact Protein Blend:

Get the best of both worlds with the latest addition to our leading range of protein powders, consisting of a unique blend of our bestsellers – Impact Whey and Impact Whey Isolate. Our new and improved formula boasts an impressive 21g of protein per 30g serving. Plus, it’s got lower fat than ever before, and only 1.6g of sugar per serving! Its high protein content per 30g serving provides high levels of essential amino acids and branch chain amino acids…

