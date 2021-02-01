FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Intel’s 6- and 8-core CPUs fall as low as $230, more PC gaming deals from $95

-
From $95 From $230

Best Buy is offering the Intel Core i7-10700 8-core 4.8GHz CPU on sale for $294.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy’s eBay storefront. For comparison, when in stock at Amazon, it goes for $340 there and today’s deal beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked there by nearly $1. Sporting eight cores and 16 threads of processing power, and a base clock of 2.9GHz that boosts to 4.8GHz, this processor will chew through anything you throw at it. You’ll find Intel graphics built-in here, meaning you can use the processor without a GPU, should your build be waiting on it. Just remember you’ll need a new LGA-1200 socket for this CPU, which NZXT’s latest N7 Z490 motherboard features. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

More PC gaming sales:

While you’re at it, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide. We’re constantly keeping it updated with the best deals from around the web in all gaming categories, including headsets, keyboards/mice, and much more.

More about the Intel Core i7-10700 CPU that’s on sale:

  • 8 Cores / 16 Threads
  • Socket type LGA 1200
  • Up to 4.8 GHz
  • Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
  • Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 support
  • Intel Optane Memory support
  • Cooler included

