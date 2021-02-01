Best Buy is offering the Intel Core i7-10700 8-core 4.8GHz CPU on sale for $294.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy’s eBay storefront. For comparison, when in stock at Amazon, it goes for $340 there and today’s deal beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked there by nearly $1. Sporting eight cores and 16 threads of processing power, and a base clock of 2.9GHz that boosts to 4.8GHz, this processor will chew through anything you throw at it. You’ll find Intel graphics built-in here, meaning you can use the processor without a GPU, should your build be waiting on it. Just remember you’ll need a new LGA-1200 socket for this CPU, which NZXT’s latest N7 Z490 motherboard features. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
More about the Intel Core i7-10700 CPU that’s on sale:
- 8 Cores / 16 Threads
- Socket type LGA 1200
- Up to 4.8 GHz
- Compatible with Intel 400 series chipset based motherboards
- Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 support
- Intel Optane Memory support
- Cooler included
