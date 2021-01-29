FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PS5-ready SteelSeries Arctic 7 Wireless Gaming Headset returns to $125 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset for $125 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since April. If you own or plan to pick up a PlayStation 5, you may want to grab this headset. Not only is it compatible with PlayStation 4, but also the latest and greatest console from Sony. Users are bound to enjoy DTS 7.1 surround sound which simulates 360-degree audio. This can prove to be exceptionally helpful when trying to identify where your enemy is coming from. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you aren’t smitten with the deal above, consider HyperX’s Cloud Stinger Core at $80 instead. You’ll still garner a wireless connection that’s also ready to work with PlayStation 5. It features “40mm drivers and enhanced bass keep you immersed in your game.” More than 500 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Don’t plan on wirelessly connecting to a PlayStation? If so, be sure to have a look at the deal we spotted on Razer’s gaming-focused Opus ANC Headphones at $140. These boast 25-hour battery life, Bluetooth connectivity, and are currently 30% off.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 features:

  • Designed for gaming, the 2.4 grams connection delivers rock solid, lossless wireless audio with ultra-low latency and zero interference
  • Widely recognized as the best mic in gaming, the discord certified clear cast microphone delivers studio quality voice clarity and background noise cancellation
  • Sound is your competitive advantage with the s1 speaker drivers, engineered to produce ultra-low distortion audio so you hear every detail

