Save up to 29% on Logitech G PRO Gaming accessories at all-time lows from $50

Amazon offers the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $109.99 shipped. Down from $130, you’re saving $20 here with today’s offer marking only the second discount to date while dropping the price to a new all-time low in the process. Logitech’s G PRO gaming keyboard is centered around a compact layout complete with the brand’s in-house GX Blue Click switches. Alongside a detachable cable, there’s also a USB passthrough port, LIGHTSYNC RGB support, and an overall build geared towards competitive gamers. Over 695 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Logitech G PRO Hero Gaming Mouse marked down to $49.99. Usually fetching $70, today’s offer amounts to 29% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Highlights here include an eSports-grade 25,000DPI sensor, six customizable buttons, and integrated RGB lighting. A 4.6/5 star rating from over 1,000 gamers completes the package.

Then be sure to take a look at the new Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse that we recently went hands-on with, which delivers the lightest gaming experience yet from the brand. We also just detailed CORSAIR’s latest NVMe SSDs, which deliver a water-cooled build. There’s also plenty of markdowns in our PC gaming guide to take advantage of, as well.

Logitech G PRO Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

