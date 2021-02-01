FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 Qi Charging Station $14 (Save 46%), more

Patozon (99% positive all-time feedback from 252,000+) via Amazon offers the Seneo 3-in-1 Qi Wireless Charging Station for $13.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $26 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 46% price cut, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new all-time low. This 3-in-1 charging station will streamline your desk or nightstand with the ability to refuel all of the devices in your Apple kit. Alongside a 10W Qi pad for your iPhone, there’s also a 5W wireless charger for AirPods and the like, as well as a dedicated Apple Watch dock to round out the package. Over 2,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

  • Aukey 10000mAh 18W USB-C PD Power Bank: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • ESR Air Armor iPhone 12 Case: $5 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 9F6UNOVC
  • ESR Crystal-Clear Rugged iPhone 12 mini Case: $6 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code F4SBZ335

 Innovative 3 in 1 Seneo wireless charging house for reviving the phone and earphones wirelessly at the same time, and the charging holder for Apple Watch. No cable enwinds, better lifestyle enjoys. Don’t waste the opportunity to charge the earphone wirelessly, fits for AirPods 2, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Buds, and Buds+. Just 5 hours, your earbuds would become energetically.

 A Type-C data charging cable is included in the package to make data transmission more stable and fast. With universal compatibility and reversible usage, the charging experience is smoother and more convenient. The exclusive temperature control technology makes the charging temperature lower and charging speed higher, complete the charging in 4 hours for your smartphone, reduce attrition of phone battery.

