Re-stock your Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee: 28-oz. for under $10 (Up 35% off)

Amazon is now offering the 28-ounce packages of Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee for $9.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on the French roast or the Cafe Verona blend. Regularly as much as $17 or so, today’s deal is at least 35% in savings and the lowest we can find. The Cafe Verona option, for example, is described as “well-balanced and rich coffee with a dark cocoa texture.” It is a 28-ounce bag of 100% Arabica beans ideal for any coffee maker you can get some ground beans in to. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you’re not into the Starbucks blend or would just prefer a smaller package, save some cash and score the AmazonFresh Donut Cafe Ground Coffee for just over $4.50 Prime shipped. It carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon and is described as a “medium-light roast with a smooth, balanced flavor.” 

But speaking of coffee, if you’re in the K-Cup ecosystem, take a look at this ongoing offer on the 75-pack of Peet’s Major Dickason’s Coffee Pods. This extremely popular option is still down at one of the best prices we have tracked. But a quick browse through our home goods guide will yield plenty of notable household offers including the Anova Sous Vide Nano, Roborock’s S6 MaxV robo vac, and much more. 

More on the Starbucks Dark Roast Ground Coffee:

  • Caffe Verona is a well-balanced and rich coffee with a dark cocoa texture
  • While we’ve updated our look and how we describe our tasting notes, Starbucks Caffè Verona is still the same roasty sweet, great-tasting coffee you know and love
  • Enjoy the Starbucks coffee you love without leaving the house
  • For best taste, use cold, filtered water and store ground coffee in a cool, dark place

