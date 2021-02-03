FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring a nylon solo loop band to your Apple Watch for just $8 (Save 20)

ENJINER (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Nylon Solo Loop Apple Watch Band for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Multiple styles and sizes are available here. Usually fetching $10, today’s offer is good for 20% in savings, marks the very first discount on this particular offering, and is one of the first price cuts on third-party Solo loop bands that we’ve seen. This nylon Apple Watch band looks to offer a similar appearance to the official Solo offering, but for a fraction of the cost. Available in a few colors, the stretchy band slides right onto your wrist. Plus, it’s compatible with every model of Apple Watch so far. Over 255 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the featured deals aren’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

Then be sure to check out all of the deals in our Apple guide today. An all-time low has returned on Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro at $100 off, as well as these refurbished iPhone 11/Pro/Max markdowns from $530. Not to mention, some of the best prices to date on Apple Watch Series 6 styles at up to $69 off.

Nylon Solo Loop Apple Watch Band features:

ENJINER stretchy elastic solo loop bands is compatible with apple watch 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm band Series 6 SE 5 4 3 2 1. 38mm/40mm S size band fits. Single-layer elastic band designed for ultracomfort with no buckles or clasps, features a unique, stretchable design that’s ultracomfort and easy to slip on and off your wrist. Many colors are free to choose.

