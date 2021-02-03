Bring a nylon solo loop band to your Apple Watch for just $8 (Save 20)

ENJINER (100% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its Nylon Solo Loop Apple Watch Band for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Multiple styles and sizes are available here. Usually fetching $10, today’s offer is good for 20% in savings, marks the very first discount on this particular offering, and is one of the first price cuts on third-party Solo loop bands that we’ve seen. This nylon Apple Watch band looks to offer a similar appearance to the official Solo offering, but for a fraction of the cost. Available in a few colors, the stretchy band slides right onto your wrist. Plus, it’s compatible with every model of Apple Watch so far. Over 255 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Nylon Solo Loop Apple Watch Band features:

ENJINER stretchy elastic solo loop bands is compatible with apple watch 38mm 40mm 42mm 44mm band Series 6 SE 5 4 3 2 1. 38mm/40mm S size band fits. Single-layer elastic band designed for ultracomfort with no buckles or clasps, features a unique, stretchable design that’s ultracomfort and easy to slip on and off your wrist. Many colors are free to choose.

