Save up to 26% on Samsung USB-C SSDs: T7 Touch 1TB $170, more from $100

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 1TB Solid-State Drive for $169.99 shipped. Typically fetching upwards of $230, it recently dropped from $200 with today’s offer saving you as much as 26%, matching the second-best to date, and coming within $10 of the all-time low. Samsung’s T7 Touch SSD delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds in a portable form-factor that’s shock-resistant and can withstand drops of up to 6-feet. You’ll also benefit from USB-C connectivity so it can pair with a Mac or iPad right out of the box, and a built-in finger print sensor completes the package for adding some security features into the mix. Over 1,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $100.

Other Samsung portable SSD include:

While we’re talking about workflow upgrades, Logitech’s popular BRIO Webcam will bring 4K recording and streaming into your desktop setup for $152, which is 24% off the going rate. That’s on top of this 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $21 and these LG monitor deals from $227. Not to mention, everything else in our Mac accessories guide.

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

Whether you’re storing critical business documents, games, or movies, the Portable SSD T7 Touch gives you speed and security in a palm-sized package. Experience the next level of external storage, available in three capacities to suit your needs: 500GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!