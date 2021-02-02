Clean up your house this spring with Sun Joe’s 2000PSI electric pressure washer kit at $69

Walmart is offering the Sun Joe SPX2598-MAX 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer with Foam Cannon for $69 shipped. For comparison, the non-MAX version goes for $155 right now at Amazon, and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking for a way to clean up your home this spring, a pressure washer will get the job done without a problem. This one boasts 2000PSI of power and even includes a foam cannon so you can use it to wash your car. Plus, you’ll get three quick-connect nozzles, including a 0-, 20-, and 40-degree tip. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A must-have for anyone who picks up today’s lead deal is Sun Joe’s Rotary Wash Brush Kit. This attaches to the end of your brand-new pressure washer to deliver unmatched cleaning ability. It’s great for deep cleaning cars, patio furniture, and much more. At $25, it’s easy to add this to your cleaning arsenal for next spring.

We also recommend grabbing a gallon of Sun Joe’s House and Deck All-Purpose Pressure Washer Rated Concentrated Cleaner. This mixes into your pressure washer and adds to the water automatically, making it super simple to get deep cleaning action without any hassle. For just $16, this concentrate will go the distance in helping you clean things up after winter is over.

Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer features:

GRIME FIGHTER. Tackle your toughest home, outdoor and auto-cleaning tasks with next-generation grime fighting technology: SPX2598-MAX 13-Amp Electric Pressure Washer from SUN JOE®. When grime gets the upper hand, fight back against your toughest home, outdoor and auto cleaning tasks with SPX2598-MAX. Combining the power of gas with the performance of an electric, MAX is made for those who expect the most out of their machines. It’s packed with the most-requested features for your most challenging chores — like a rugged 20-foot high-pressure hose, on-board 1 liter foam cannon, a 35-foot power cord with built-in GFCI, and exclusive Total Stop System technology to save both pump and power when the trigger is not engaged.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

