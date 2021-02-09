FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Teva, Chaco, Merrell, more up to 75% off during Hautelook’s Outdoor Shoe Event

75% off From $40

For three days only, Hautelook is having a Men’s Outdoor Shoe Event that takes up to 75% off top brands. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on Teva, Chaco, Keen, Merrell, New Balance, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Be ready for spring hikes and outdoor walks with the men’s Merrell Cirrus Running Shoes. These shoes are currently marked down to $100, which is $60 off the original rate. This style is cushioned and flexible for added comfort. They’re also waterproof and highly-breathable, which is perfect for spring weather. Better yet, they feature a bright orange coloring to keep you visible and standout. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals.

Our top picks from Hautelook include:

