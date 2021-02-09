FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

MVMT Valentine’s Day Sale offers 20% off sitewide: Watches, sunglasses, more

The MVMT Valentine’s Day Sale takes 20% off sitewide with promo code VDAY20 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Elevate your look for spring with deals on watches, sunglasses, and accessories. Our top pick from this sale is the Chrono Gunmetal Sandstone Watch that’s marked down to $108 and originally was priced at $135. This style is timeless to wear for years to come and it allows you to easily switch out the bands for a fun look. It also has fun blue time markers that will make your watch standout even more. With over 2,000 positive reviews from MVMT customers, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

