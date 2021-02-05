Save up to 30% on Razer RGB gaming headsets, speakers, keyboards, more from $48

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset for $89.99 shipped. Saving you 30% from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer marks the lowest we’ve seen since the holiday season and marks the third-best discount to date overall. Razer’s Kraken Ultimate Headset packs 7.1-channel virtual surround sound backed by THX audio. As expected from a Razer release, Chroma lighting makes sure it’ll match with the rest of your battlestation and cooling gel-infused cushions as well as a retractible microphone round out the notable features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 8,200 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for additional deals from $48.

Other notable Razer deals:

Today saw Razer unveil its new RGB-laden Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma, as well as its refreshed Laptop Stand Chroma V2 which are both available for pre-order. But then be sure to check out all of the markdowns in our PC gaming guide for other ways to expand your battlestation without paying full price.

Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB Headset features:

The kraken ultimate comes equipped with THX game profiles that provides battle Royale fans with the definitive audio experience. Hear the unfair advantage firsthand and be the last man standing with the Razer Kraken Ultimate. Armed with THX Spatial Audio, a highly tuned noise-canceling mic, and long-lasting comfort to provide the ultimate competitive gaming audio experience.

