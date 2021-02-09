FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score a pair of 4-outlet Wi-Fi energy monitoring smart plugs for just $8 each

-
$8 each $16

KT-KMC (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 4-outlet Wi-Fi Energy Monitoring Smart Plugs for $16.14 Prime shipped. Today’s deal saves you 27% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re looking for a way to monitor how much energy specific items in your home are using, this is a great way to do just that. Each plug sports energy monitoring features, as well as the ability to individually control three plugs via your favorite smart home ecosystem, be it Alexa, Assistant, or IFTTT. Plus, with four outlets on each plug, you’ll be able to enjoy the ability to hook everything up with ease. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Do you just need a single smart plug without energy monitoring? Well, this model from Gosund is just $8.50 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. It sports a compact form-factor so it won’t take over your entire wall outlet when you plug it in. Plus, it’s still compatible with Alexa and Assistant for smart home control.

Already have smart plugs covered, but need to expand the speakers in your house? Well, Echo Flex is on sale for $15 right now. Since it normally goes for $25 at Amazon, this compact smart speaker is the best way to take control of your plugs, thermostats, and more.

More about KMC’s Smart Plugs:

  • All Within Reach: Gosund smart wifi plug, control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the FREE APP(small space)as long as there is a 2.4g network. Ideal for someone who can not move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device.
  • Smart and Easier Life: By setting schedules and timers for the tamp, you can prepare a crock pot meal and get home with dinner’s ready, 10A and 1200W, turn off your nightstand light after sleeping. Please note that the alexa plug is not suitable for the appliances whose power is more than 1200 watts (eg: air conditioner, microwave oven, induction cooker etc.)
  • Forget to shut things down? Forget to turn on/off your tamp or fan? Worry about overcharging? Want to give the appearance of someone is home? Gosund Smart Plug can help you control your home appliances, eliminate wasteful standby power and reduce energy use, save on your electric bills and extend product life.

