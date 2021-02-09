TACKLIFE’s mini handheld circular saw comes with six blades at under $64

Tooleader Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE Mini Circular Saw for $63.98 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This handheld circular saw uses both 4.5- and 4.75-inch blades depending on which application you need it for. With an ergonomic grip and six blades included, this is ready-to-go as soon as you open the box. There’s even a laser and included handle to make seeing where you’re going to cut and keeping it on track super simple. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Accomplish tasks on a tighter budget with Craftsman’s handheld 15-inch saw. You’ll find that it costs just $10 at Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal runs. Just keep in mind that it’ll only cut wood and you’ll have to put more effort into it, but, with a 15-inch length, it can handle larger pieces than TACKLIFE’s circular saw above.

Don’t miss Home Depot’s DEWALT sale that’s going on. You’ll find up to 30% off here across a wide variety of product lines. From combo kits to individual tools, this is a great way to either begin your DIY journey or give it a kickstart from the beginning with a quality brand. Plus, most items here are compatible with the 20V lineup of tools from DEWALT, meaning that the batteries will be universal.

More about TACKLIFE’s Mini Circular Saw:

Comes with a unique metal handle, which helps to reduce fatigue for one-hand working, offering stronger clamping force to make the cutting more stable

Features a 5. 8 Amps copper motor to deliver full-size performance at 3500 rpm, it has enough power to do most of the things larger saws can do, with way less hassle

6 Blades: 2x24T TCT(120mm) for wood cuts/ 2x60T HSS(115mm) for wood and soft metal cuts/ 2pcs grit diamond blade(115mm) for tile cuts, extending the applications of the compact circular saw

