FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TACKLIFE’s mini handheld circular saw comes with six blades at under $64

-
AmazonHome GoodsTacklife
20% off $64

Tooleader Direct (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE Mini Circular Saw for $63.98 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This handheld circular saw uses both 4.5- and 4.75-inch blades depending on which application you need it for. With an ergonomic grip and six blades included, this is ready-to-go as soon as you open the box. There’s even a laser and included handle to make seeing where you’re going to cut and keeping it on track super simple. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Accomplish tasks on a tighter budget with Craftsman’s handheld 15-inch saw. You’ll find that it costs just $10 at Amazon, which is a fraction of what today’s deal runs. Just keep in mind that it’ll only cut wood and you’ll have to put more effort into it, but, with a 15-inch length, it can handle larger pieces than TACKLIFE’s circular saw above.

Don’t miss Home Depot’s DEWALT sale that’s going on. You’ll find up to 30% off here across a wide variety of product lines. From combo kits to individual tools, this is a great way to either begin your DIY journey or give it a kickstart from the beginning with a quality brand. Plus, most items here are compatible with the 20V lineup of tools from DEWALT, meaning that the batteries will be universal.

More about TACKLIFE’s Mini Circular Saw:

  • Comes with a unique metal handle, which helps to reduce fatigue for one-hand working, offering stronger clamping force to make the cutting more stable
  • Features a 5. 8 Amps copper motor to deliver full-size performance at 3500 rpm, it has enough power to do most of the things larger saws can do, with way less hassle
  • 6 Blades: 2x24T TCT(120mm) for wood cuts/ 2x60T HSS(115mm) for wood and soft metal cuts/ 2pcs grit diamond blade(115mm) for tile cuts, extending the applications of the compact circular saw

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Tacklife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C hub has 100W charging ...
Humidify your home or office with this 4.5L humidifier ...
Refresh your home office with this 31-inch desk at only...
Rubber Franklin football to throw around the yard for u...
Govee’s LED strip measures 16.4-feet long + works...
Crock-Pot’s family-sized 10-quart multi-cooker is...
Apple’s new MagSafe Charger falls to its lowest p...
Refresh your Brita water pitcher for just $11 (Reg. up ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save up to $149

Makita’s 18V LXT brushless angle grinder + 5Ah battery expand your DIY abilities at $139, more

From $139 Learn More
Shop now

Home Depot takes up to 30% off DEWALT tools, combo kits, and more

30% off Learn More

Green Deals: Greenworks 20-inch 40V Electric Hedge Trimmer $131, more

Learn More

Green Deals: DEWALT 8-inch 20V MAX cordless electric pole saw at $121.50, more

Learn More
15% off

Anker’s PowerExpand+ USB-C hub has 100W charging passthrough, 4K HDMI, more at $24

Under $24 Learn More
45% off

Humidify your home or office with this 4.5L humidifier at just $22 (45% off)

$22 Learn More
$10 off

Refresh your home office with this 31-inch desk at only $50 on Amazon

$50 Learn More

Oakywood unveils new merino wool AirPods cases today with microfiber lining

Learn More