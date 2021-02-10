FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds Pro see very first discount to $170

-
HeadphoneswootSamsung
Reg. $200 $170

Today only, Woot offers the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $169.99 in three styles. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $200 going rate that you’d pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and is the very first price cut so far. Samsung’s latest earbuds live up to their pro designation with improved active noise cancellation that is joined by an Ambient Mode. You’ll also able to enjoy 28-hour playback per charge, IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, and Amazon customers back that claim with a 4.1/5 star rating from over 440 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the latest and greatest from Samsung should consider option for the Galaxy Buds Live at $130 instead. You’ll still enjoy much of the same true wireless form-factor as above, but with a unique bean-shaped design and up to 21-hour playback. That’s also alongside active noise cancellation, which you can get a better idea of performance-wise in our hands-on review

Yesterday saw a selection of Sennheiser true wireless earbuds and more go on sale from $100, with upwards of 50% in savings to be had. But that’s alongside the other ongoing price cuts in our headphones guide, like the AirPods discounts from $110.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

