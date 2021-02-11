All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now ready for your convenience. Along with even deeper deals on Apple’s latest iPad Air and its official iPhone case, today’s collection of iOS app price drops is quite a notable one. Along with some solid freebies for the kids and just about all of the best Kingdom Rush titles, we are tracking some solid offers on Pascal’s Wager, Bloons TD 6, Iron Marines, Summer Catchers, Football Manager 2021, and much more. You’ll definitely want to head below for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Hoopa City 2: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Phrase Party!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Homo Machina: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Kingdom Rush Vengeance: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins TD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: $1 (Reg. $2)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Iron Marines – RTS Offline: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Exception;: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2021 Mobile: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Summer Catchers: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $4 (Reg. $7)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Shadow Of Death: Premium Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: HUJI COLLAGE – Stories Edits: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: BeWeather 3: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Office Story: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Samorost 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $4 (Reg. up to $8)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: NBA 2K20: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Picture Edítor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Pascal’s Wager:

Pascal’s Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that. Players can play multiple characters to experience the strong storyline and reveal various hidden areas of the map. Along the way, they will fight unbelievable enemies, confront epic bosses, and embrace overwhelming death and truth.

