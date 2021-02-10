Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game bundle $17, Collection of Mana $20, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Untitled Goose Game for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at GameStop. Regularly $30, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the Untitled Goose Game “in a box” edition. Today’s offer is even lower than the regularly $20 the digital version fetches on PSN as well as the Xbox digital marketplace and includes a number of extra goodies. Along with the game itself, and the multiplayer action it added last year, this bundle includes a village map poster, a “No Goose” sticker, and Spring/Summer Plaza Catalog, among other things. Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Collection of Mana, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Resident Evil 2, and much more.

