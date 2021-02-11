FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 2 $36, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40, more

Reg. $60 $36

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch for $36.21 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently out of stock at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 40% off and the lowest price we can find. For those unfamiliar here, the goal is to “splat ink on as much territory as possible, while strategically submerging yourself in your team’s colors” and blasting the enemies away. Alongside new dual wielding Splat Dualies and an evasive dodge roll, this one brings colorful local and online multiplayer to your Switch setup “whether in TV mode or on the go in handheld.” Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Nintendo Game & Watch, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, The Outer Worlds, Mafia Definitive Edition, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Nintendo Switch Online expansion adds four new games to catalog

Crash Bandicoot 4 gets PS5 + Xbox Series X|S 4K 60 update on March 12

Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open beta, and more

Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales

MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April

Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K in May [Video]

Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update for PlayStation 5 gamers

