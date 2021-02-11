Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 2 $36, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch for $36.21 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently out of stock at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 40% off and the lowest price we can find. For those unfamiliar here, the goal is to “splat ink on as much territory as possible, while strategically submerging yourself in your team’s colors” and blasting the enemies away. Alongside new dual wielding Splat Dualies and an evasive dodge roll, this one brings colorful local and online multiplayer to your Switch setup “whether in TV mode or on the go in handheld.” Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Nintendo Game & Watch, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, The Outer Worlds, Mafia Definitive Edition, and much more.

