Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 2 $36, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40, more

As part of today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Splatoon 2 on Nintendo Switch for $36.21 shipped. Regularly $60, and currently out of stock at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 40% off and the lowest price we can find. For those unfamiliar here, the goal is to “splat ink on as much territory as possible, while strategically submerging yourself in your team’s colors” and blasting the enemies away. Alongside new dual wielding Splat Dualies and an evasive dodge roll, this one brings colorful local and online multiplayer to your Switch setup “whether in TV mode or on the go in handheld.” Down below you’ll find notable deals on titles like Nintendo Game & Watch, Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, The Outer Worlds, Mafia Definitive Edition, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- NEW PlayStation Plus from $28 (Reg. up to $60)
- NEW ‘Big in Japan’ PSN sale up to 75% off
- Nintendo Valentine’s Day sale up to 50% off
- January PS4/PS5 PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Xbox Series X: Unboxing ‘world’s most powerful console’
- PlayStation 5: Unboxing and first impressions
Today’s best game deals:
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory $40 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched on Switch
- Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. $46.50 (Reg. $50)
- Mafia Definitive Edition $29 (Reg. $40)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $30 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 $25 (Reg. $40)
- Or Overcooked! 2 for $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Collection of Mana $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package $25 (Reg. $50+)
- Resident Evil 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled $20 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $45 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Call of Duty Franchise sale from $30
- Xbox Kingdom Hearts Franchise sale from $12.50
- 2K Publisher sale up to 70% off
- Contra Anniversary Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear Solid HD EDITION: 2 & 3 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Metal Gear REVENGEANCE $5 (Reg. $20)
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY $10 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Buy Two Get One FREE game sale
- Just Dance, Cyberpunk 2077, Sonic, much more
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order $20 (Reg. $35+)
- Star Wars: Squadrons $20 (Reg. $40)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze $45 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Xbox $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure $70 (Reg. $80)
- God of War Digital Deluxe $20 (Reg. $30)
- Plus FREE 4K PS5 update
- Sekiro GOTY Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs: Legion $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake $30 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at Amazon
- Spelunky 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $54 (Reg. $60)
- with Xbox Game Pass/EA Play membership
- More details right here
- Uncharted 4 Thief’s End $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dragon Quest XI S $45 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe $45 (Reg. $60)
- Or under $43 for RedCard holders
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Village PS4 & PS5 Demo FREE
- Scroll down for demo listing
Pre-orders:
- Resident Evil Village pre-order from $60
- Xbox and PlayStation
- MLB The Show 2021 pre-orders from $60
- Now on both PlayStation and Xbox
- Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury pre-order $60
- Space Invaders Forever pre-order $30
- Monster Hunter Rise pre-order $60
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
Nintendo Switch Online expansion adds four new games to catalog
Crash Bandicoot 4 gets PS5 + Xbox Series X|S 4K 60 update on March 12
Final Fantasy 14 gets FREE PlayStation 5 upgrade, open beta, and more
Console wars rage on as Sony officially confirms over 4.5 million in PS5 sales
MLB The Show 21 comes to Xbox for first time in April
Mass Effect trilogy goes 4K in May [Video]
Sony issues FREE 4K 60fps God of War update for PlayStation 5 gamers
