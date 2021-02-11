While the folks at CD Projekt Red might be busy with ransom demands for its stolen source code right now, a new Witcher game is on the way. Well, a board game to be exact. Made in conjunction with publisher Go on Board, CDPR is ready to bring its Witcher world of magic and monster slaying to board game night, once again. Head below for more details and The Witcher: Old World game announcement trailer.

New Witcher game on the way

The new Witcher game is officially titled The Witcher: Old World. Described as a card-based adventure title, CDPR and Go on Board have release the upcoming experience’s debut trailer today with some light details on what players can expect come release.

The stage is set many years before the Geralt of Rivia saga we have all come to know and love from the mainline console/PC games. It explores a “time when monsters roamed the Continent in greater numbers” – a realm “teeming with arcane magic, dark secrets, and dangerous places to discover.”

Five competing witcher schools

It sounds like there are five competing witcher schools training “adepts,” or players, to head out into the world collecting coins for slaying beasts. The new Witcher game will have two to five players “traveling across a vast map, embarking on masterfully penned quests, encountering and making ambiguous moral choices, fighting monsters.” There will even be times when you’ll have to square up against other witchers to defend your school’s honor while constructing your own unique deck from a wide variety of combat abilities, witcher combat magic known as Signs, and more:

Through card synergy, players aim to achieve powerful combos as they utilize their witcher school’s hallmark abilities to their full potential. Quests, battles, and even dice poker will allow each player to earn money, obtain new items, and train their skills.

The Witcher: Old World game will hit Kickstarter in May with delivery expected to begin in April 2022.

Before the recent hacker attack, CDPR was dealing with more than its fair share of issues with the shaky launch of Cyberpunk 2077, readying a spin-off of its The Witcher Netflix show, and dropping a new mobile game set in that game’s pantheon, Pokemon Go-style. Here’s to hoping the new Witcher game campaign goes smoothly and on time. Go on Board has had a number of successful Kickstarter campaigns already, and let’s not forget how trusted and gamer-friendly CDPR was considered before the Cyberpunk 2077 debacle.

