Dell’s 13-inch XPS 2-in-1 Laptop falls to new Amazon low at $360 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Dell XPS 2-in-1 9310 13-inch Touchscreen Laptop 4.7GHz/32GB/512GB for $1,439.20 shipped. Down from $1,800, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats the previous discount by $261, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Dell’s XPS laptop delivers a 2-in-1 design that makes it just as ideal for getting work done during the day as it will be for casually surfing the web from the couch at night. Its 13-inch touchscreen display is powered by an 11th Gen. processor and comes decked out with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 235 customers.

Use your savings to score this well-reviewed laptop sleeve and ensure that your new Dell XPS is protected when traveling to and from class and more. Currently selling for $13 at Amazon, it packs a water-repellent coating as well as a pocket for storing chargers or other accessories. As a #1 best-seller, you’re also sure to enjoy the peace of mind brought by its 4.7/5 star rating from over 27,000 customers.

Dell XPS 2-in-1 Laptop features:

Dell XPS9310-7108SLV-PUS is engineered with: 11th Generation Intel® Core i7-1165G7 Processor (12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz), 13.4-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) WLED Touch Display , 32GB 4267MHz LPDDR4x , 512 GB PCIe NVMe x4 SSD Onboard, Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics with shared graphics memory, Platinum Silver with Black Palmrest

