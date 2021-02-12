FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mobvoi President’s Day deals take up to $75 off TicWatch, TicPods, more from $60

-
AmazonFitness TrackerMobvoi
$75 off From $60

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Smartwatch for $224.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the third-best to date overall and the lowest in two months. TicWatch’s Pro 4G LTE smartwatch delivers cellular connectivity to help untether you from a smartphone during runs and workouts. Its AMOLED display pairs with IP68 water-resistance for tagging along in the pool, and also packs up to 5-day battery life alongside the ability to track a bevy of fitness stats, heart rate, and more. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and our hands-on review offers additional insight. Head below for additional deals starting at $60.

Other deals:

Today saw Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 smartwatch drop in price to $100, but there are plenty of other deals to be had in our fitness tracker guide. This ongoing Fitbit’s Sense Advanced Smartwatch discount can still be locked in at the all-time low of $250 and is live alongside Apple Watch Series 5 models at up to $320 off.

TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch features:

Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning? Gorilla? 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap. Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

Mobvoi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Keep your beard trimmed and tidy with this grooming kit...
SanDisk’s mint-green 512GB USB-A/Type-C Flash Dri...
Treat yourself to a king-sized Zinus wood and metal bed...
Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 smartwatch sports a 7-day b...
Score four highly-rated cast iron skillets for $54 ship...
iOttie’s Alexa-enabled Connect Pro Car Mount fall...
SKILSAW’s 12-inch worm drive miter saw is down to...
Razer’s new Blade Stealth 13 packs Thunderbolt 4 ...
Show More Comments

Related

42% off

Save up to 42% on Garmin smartwatches: fenix 6S $170 off, more from $170

From $170 Learn More
20% off

Keep your beard trimmed and tidy with this grooming kit at $20.50 (20% off)

$20.50 Learn More
Reg. $1+

All the best holiday iOS app deals: Stardew Valley, Bloons, NBA 2K20, Affinity Photo, more

FREE+ Learn More
Embrace USB-C

SanDisk’s mint-green 512GB USB-A/Type-C Flash Drive falls to $60 at Amazon

$60 Learn More
Reg. $100

Save 30% on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Display 7, now on sale for $70

$70 Learn More
80% off

Steam Lunar New Year sale now live with thousands of PC/Mac games up to 80% off

Now Live! Learn More
Reg. $290

Treat yourself to a king-sized Zinus wood and metal bed frame at $239 (Reg. $290)

$239 Learn More
Reg. $120

Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 smartwatch sports a 7-day battery life + GPS at an Amazon low of $100

$100 Learn More