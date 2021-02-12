Mobvoi President’s Day deals take up to $75 off TicWatch, TicPods, more from $60

MobvoiUS (98% positive lifetime feedback from 2,800+) via Amazon offers its TicWatch Pro 4G LTE Smartwatch for $224.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $300 going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the third-best to date overall and the lowest in two months. TicWatch’s Pro 4G LTE smartwatch delivers cellular connectivity to help untether you from a smartphone during runs and workouts. Its AMOLED display pairs with IP68 water-resistance for tagging along in the pool, and also packs up to 5-day battery life alongside the ability to track a bevy of fitness stats, heart rate, and more. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and our hands-on review offers additional insight. Head below for additional deals starting at $60.

Other deals:

Today saw Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 smartwatch drop in price to $100, but there are plenty of other deals to be had in our fitness tracker guide. This ongoing Fitbit’s Sense Advanced Smartwatch discount can still be locked in at the all-time low of $250 and is live alongside Apple Watch Series 5 models at up to $320 off.

TicWatch Pro 4G Smartwatch features:

Stylish and functional design with knurled stainless-steel bezel, Corning? Gorilla? 3 anti-finger print cover glass and water resistant speaker. US Military Standard 810G certified durability. Lightweight Silicone strap. Dual-layered ALOMED/LCD screens and two display mode options, Smart Mode will get you 2 days battery life, up to 5 days if Auto Switch to Essential Mode (LCD display only) is turned on. Up to 18 hours of battery life on cellular usage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!