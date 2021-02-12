Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 smartwatch sports a 7-day battery life + GPS at an Amazon low of $100

Amazon is offering the Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch and Fitness Tracker for $99.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its normal going rate of $120 or more, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve only tracked a few times before. While Apple Watch and other smartwatches require charging almost nightly, Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 is built to go up to 7-days in smartwatch mode and 13-hours in GPS mode, ensuring it’ll last all day or all week depending on your needs. Plus, it’ll monitor your VO2, steps, and more when wearing it. Garmin Pay is available for contactless payments, and there are over 15 built-in GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, swimming, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for the Fitbit Inspire 2. While it doesn’t have the large display, Garmin Pay, or pre-loaded workouts, this is still a great option. A benefit of its smaller display, however, is up to 10-days of use on a single charge. Coming in at $69, this saves an additional 31% over today’s lead deal, as well.

Own an iPhone? Well, right now the Apple Watch Series 5 is up to $320 off, which is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find the 40mm Stainless Steel model down to $379, which beats our previous mention by $20. To go along with your new Apple Watch, Powerbeats Pro are currently on sale for $150 as well, which is a full $100 below its normal going rate.

More about Garmin’s Vivoactive 3:

Garmin Pay contactless payment solution lets you pay for purchases with your watch (available for supported cards from participating banks)

Personalize your watch with thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from our Connect IQ store

More than 15 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, swimming and more

Monitor your fitness level with VO2 max and fitness made estimates, plus keep an eye on how you handle stress

Get connected features such as smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect, Live Track and more when paired with a compatible smartphone

Battery life: Up to 7 days in smartwatch mode; 13 hours in GPS mode. Display size:1.2 inch diameter

