Fitbit’s Sense Advanced Smartwatch falls to new all-time low at $250 (Save $80)

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $249.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Usually fetching $330, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $12 and marking a new all-time low at Amazon. Fitbit Sense stands out from the brand’s other wearables with an always-on AMOLED display that’s backed by up to 6-day battery life. You’ll also enjoy ECG capabilities which have been added for the first time, as well as stress monitoring, skin temperature tracking, and all of the usual exercise stats. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,500 customers and we recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality. Head below for more.

But if the more premium features found above aren’t necessarily worth the higher price tag, Fitbit’s Versa 3 Smartwatch at $199 is worth a look instead. On top of the cash savings, you’ll still benefit from a similar roster of fitness tracking stats, as well as 6-day battery life. Mainly, there’s just no ECG here, or some of the other unique monitoring capabilities noted above. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Alongside ongoing price cuts on Apple Watch Series 6 styles at up to $69 off, you’ll find even more wearable offerings in our fitness tracker guide. We’re still tracking a series of Garmin markdowns, including its fenix 6S Sapphire Smartwatch at $170 off.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch features:

Meet Fitbit Sense–the advanced smartwatch that helps you tune in to your body and guides you toward better health. Assess your heart for AFib right from your wrist, detect and manage stress, better understand your sleep quality and even keep an eye on patterns in your skin temperature.

