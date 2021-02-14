Upgrade your PC with up to 21% off internal SSDs from $45, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SK hynix (97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Gold S31 1TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch SATA Internal Solid-State Drive for $83.19 shipped. Normally fetching $105, you’re saving 21% here with today’s offer matching the all-time low set only twice before and marking the best we’ve seen since September. This affordable SSD upgrades your Mac or PC with 1TB of storage. Whether your machine is just running out of room for files, or you’re looking to speed things up by replacing a mechanical hard drive, today’s offer is a notable option with up to 525MB/s speeds. Over 7,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the lead deal’s 1TB capacity is overkill for your setup, also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the 500GB variant for $45.49. Down from its $57 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the all-time low set only once before. This SSD delivers nearly an identical feature set to the lead discount, but with half the storage and a more affordable price tag to boot. And for added comparison, this is only $1.50 above what you’d currently pay for the 250GB model, making it an even more notable offer. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Then go hit up our PC gaming guide for other ways to elevate your setup. The Steam Lunar New Year sale is live and filled with thousands of titles that are up to 80% off. Not to mention, the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop has dropped to an all-time low at $100 off, which will certainly make a compelling upgrade for those who need to replace their entire gaming rig.

SK hynix Gold S31 1TB SSD features:

Premium upgrades to your PC with SSD from global semiconductor powerhouse. Top tier speed, best-in-class sequential read speeds. Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s. Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM. Superior reliability and stability (MTBF/TBW). 1.5 Million Hours MTBF, best-in-class 600 TBW (terabytes written)

