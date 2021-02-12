The Steam Lunar New Year sale is now in full swing with an absolutely massive list of price drops on PC and Mac games across every genre. This annual event is live from now through February 15 and features “thousands of popular titles.” If you have been waiting for some deals to catch up on your back catalogue or score some newer releases, like the brilliant Hades, this is a particularly great opportunity to do so. Head below for more details.

Steam Lunar New Year sale:

The Steam Lunar New Year sale is bursting at the seams with big-time price drops on everything from larger AAA experiences to smaller indies, and just about everything in between. If you have a high-end rig and aren’t worried about the bugs, you can scoop up Cyberpunk 2077 at 10% off, or grab Ultimate Edition of Control for $24, a solid 50% price drop on that stellar Respawn Star Wars Jedi game, and well, a whole lot more.

One notable standout here, among the many, is Hades. The brilliant action platformer from Super Giant Games (Bastion, Transistor, more) has “overwhelming positive” ratings on Steam, has been critically praised, and is now 20% off the going rate. Regularly $25, you can now add this one to your Steam library for $19.99. Described as “god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant’s critically acclaimed titles,” its an action-packed experience with an interesting story and provides players with loads of jaw-dropping abilities. Learn more right here.

Head over to the rest of the Steam Lunar New Year sale right here. Be sure to login to your account and Steam will custom-tailor which of the thousands of deals you see first.

Oh and don’t forget about the free stickers:

In celebration of the Lunar New Year, claim a free animated sticker each day of the Steam Lunar New Year Sale, featuring this year’s zodiac star: the Ox!

More on Hades:

As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt. The Olympians have your back! Meet Zeus, Athena, Poseidon, and many more, and choose from their dozens of powerful Boons that enhance your abilities. There are thousands of viable character builds to discover as you go.

