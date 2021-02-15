Save $100 on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitors

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Down from $800, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, marks the third-best we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest we’ve seen since November. Also on sale is the 27-inch version at $599.99, down from its usual $700 going rate and matching our previous mention. Samsung’s latest gaming monitors deliver 1440p QLED panels alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the higher-end refresh rates found above and go with Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor instead. This offering delivers the same 1440p resolution on both of the featured models, but steps down to a 144Hz refresh rate, which is still plenty capable for gaming and the like. Plus for $350, it won’t set you back as much either.

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

