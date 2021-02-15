FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $100 on Samsung’s Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitors

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Also at B&H. Down from $800, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, marks the third-best we’ve seen to date, and is the lowest we’ve seen since November. Also on sale is the 27-inch version at $599.99, down from its usual $700 going rate and matching our previous mention. Samsung’s latest gaming monitors deliver 1440p QLED panels alongside 240Hz refresh rates, HDR 600 support, and a 1000R curved design. You’ll also find both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, as well as Infinity Core RGB lighting on the back. HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports complete the package. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Ditch the higher-end refresh rates found above and go with Samsung’s 32-inch Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor instead. This offering delivers the same 1440p resolution on both of the featured models, but steps down to a 144Hz refresh rate, which is still plenty capable for gaming and the like. Plus for $350, it won’t set you back as much either.

Then go hit up our PC gaming guide for other ways to elevate your setup. The Steam Lunar New Year sale is live and filled with thousands of titles that are up to 80% off. Not to mention, the latest Razer Blade Stealth 13 laptop has dropped to an all-time low at $100 off, which will certainly make a compelling upgrade for those who need to replace their entire gaming rig.

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

