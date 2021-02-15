Save $90 on this highly-rated rotisserie toaster oven with air frying at $60 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $59.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Regularly $150, today’s deal is giant $90 in savings, and leaves this highly-rated model as one of the most affordable all-in-one cookers of its type. Not only is it a countertop toaster oven, but it is also an air fryer, rotisserie cooker, and dehydrator, with everything you need included in the package. That’s a whole lot of functionality for $60, especially considering the comparable Instant Pot option sells for $119. While not quite as large as the aforementioned Instant Vortex, it’s large enough for up to 4-pound chickens or a 10-inch pizza and sports 10 one-touch preset menu options for your convenience. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Best Buy customers. More details below.

To once again highlight how notable of a price today’s featured offer really is, our usual go-to alternative for all-in-one countertop ovens is the same price as today’s far more capable option. Your best bet for adding some simple air fry action to your kitchen arsenal for less would be something like the 2-quart Chefman TurboFry at $40. It clearly won’t handle any toaster oven tasks, but it will provide that golden crispy texture without all of the oil for less.

More on the Bella 4-Slice Convection Oven Air Fryer:

Experience versatile cooking with the Bella Pro Series 4-Slice Convection Toaster Oven + Air Fryer with Dehydrator & Rotisserie Settings. Air Fry, Dehydrate, Rotisserie, Grill, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Reheat your favorite meals with consistent results every time. The extra-large capacity fits a 10” pizza, 2.2 lbs. of french fries, 4 slices of bread, and a 4 lb. chicken. The powerful 1500 watt heating system uses High Performance Circular Heat Technology to circulate heat for fast, crispy, and evenly cooked results every time.

