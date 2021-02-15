The Room is a title almost as old as mobile gaming itself. Well, the latest installment is finally available on PC after being on mobile since 2018. While the gameplay might be similar to your smartphone or tablet, the graphics won’t be as Fireproof Games completely overhauled all of the in-game textures and lighting objects for a “considerable visual upgrade” from what its mobile version could offer. What else does The Room 4: Old Sins bring to the series? And is it worth picking up on desktop? Let’s find out.

The Room 4: Old Sins is an escape room on your PC

I’m sure by now you’ve heard of escape rooms. In fact, The Escape Game, one of the originals, is located just a few miles from me here in Nashville. Well, The Room is an escape room that lives on your computer, and Fireproof Games does a fantastic job of recreating the experience. You’ll have to investigate puzzles and interact with intricate objects to figure out how to escape The Room.

The Room 4: Old Sins is centered around escaping a uniquely designed space

Sticking to its roots, The Room 4: Old Sins takes place in a “strange, multi-room dollhouse” where your only goal is to escape. You’ll have to explore and continue to engage in puzzles similar to the title’s predecessors as you navigate and learn the background of a tragic story.

This version is centered around the sudden disappearance of an ambitious engineer and his high-society wife. This provokes a hunt for a precious artifact. The trail leads to the attic of their home, and the discovery of a very old and interesting dollhouse.

The PC release offers a “considerable visual upgrade” from its mobile counterpart

According to Fireproof Games, and seen in the trailer linked here, the visuals have seen a “considerable” upgrade from the mobile version of the game. Fireproof claims to have rebuilt, retextured, and relit every “shiny object and atmospheric environment” in the game to “pull players further into the mysterious world of The Room.”

This is something that just can’t be offered on mobile. Sure, phones and tablets are getting more powerful, but they still can’t stack up against PCs quite yet. The visuals seen here are utterly stunning, and that’s just in the trailer. I haven’t played a The Room game in quite some time, but with my new gaming PC, I might just pick up Old Sins to see how it plays without a touchscreen.

Pricing and availability

The Room 4: Old Sins is available now on Steam for just $8.99.

