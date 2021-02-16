FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day BIC home office supply sale from $3.50: Pens, highlighters, tattoo markers, more

38% off From $3.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a number of notable BIC home office supply deals starting from just over $3.50. One standout is the 144-pack of BIC Round Stic Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens in blue or black for $8.64 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $14, today’s offer is 38% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Everybody will at some point need some pens laying around the house, and today’s bulk package ensures you won’t run out for years to come. This is 144 medium point pens with a flexible, translucent round barrel. The “reliable” tungsten carbide ball is said to “spread ink smoothly and consistently” as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

BIC Amazon Gold Box sale:

If it’s the high-tech home office upgrades and deals you’re after, we have plenty of those as well. Firstly, go dive into the ongoing Dell President’s Day sale, then check out these TP-Link smart lighting offers, today’s deal on Plugable’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub, and all of the latest Anker accessory offers as well. Then head over to our smartphone and mac accessory guides for more. 

More on the BIC Xtra Life Ballpoint Pens:

  • Writes 90% longer on average than paper mate Ink Joy 100 ball stick pen (Paper mate and Ink Joy are trademarks of Newell or an affiliate. Newell has not sponsored or approved and is not affiliated with this BIC branded product.)
  • Flexible round barrel for writing comfort
  • Reliable tungsten carbide ball spreads ink smoothly and consistently
  • Translucent barrel shows the ink level

