Plugable’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub packs 87W power passthrough at a low of $22 (Save 26%)

Reg. $30 $22

Plugable’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $22.21. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $30 going rate, you’re saving 26% here with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking a new all-time low. Bringing seven ports to your Mac over a single USB-C cable, this hub adds plenty of legacy I/O back to your machine alongside 87W power passthrough to still let you enjoy a single cord setup. Its three USB 3.0 slots pair with SD card readers and a 4K60 HDMI output to complete the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 250 shoppers and you can get additional insight in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

If it’s just mainly USB-A ports you’re after for connecting some legacy devices, this 4-in-1 hub from Aukey is an easy alternative to recommend at $12. It’ll still give your Mac plenty of extra ports from a single cable, but ditches the more versatile assortment of I/O found in the lead deal. There’s only four USB-A slots here, which will certainly get the job done for plugging in flash drives, mice, and other peripherals.

Then just into our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to elevate your workstation. These Seagate Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs are now down to new all-time lows from $67 and are joined by this ongoing Twelve South Backpack discount at $31.

Plugable 7-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Enhance your setup by turning a single USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 port into 7 ports. USB C adapter hub adds 3 USB 3.0 ports, 1 4K HDMI, 1 SD card reader, 1 microSD card slot, and 1 USB-C Power Delivery charging port. 4K USB C to HDMI Adapter can drive an external monitor to stream video and multitask (up to 4K 30Hz resolutions). Its compact and portable design makes it easy to extend your screen space whether you’re working from home or in the office

