The next Nintendo Direct presentation has been announced, and it’s going to be a big one. It has been quite a long time since we have seen a full-on Nintendo Direct — it has been mostly Direct Minis, indie titles, and other Nintendo projects for over a year — but Nintendo has now scheduled a lengthy 50-minute presentation for tomorrow. Seemingly out of nowhere, the official Nintendo Twitter page, and subsequently the official Nintendo Direct site, now feature updates for what could be the most exciting Switch presentation in quite a long time. Head below for more details on what to expect and when to tune in.

Despite this likely being one of the biggest Direct presentations in a while, Nintendo hasn’t been completely quiet. The Switch launch of Apex Legends, that new Mario Red and Blue console, and the latest Switch Online updates come to mind, but we should be in for a real treat tomorrow.

As is usual, we don’t know specifically what will be on showcase in the next Nintendo Direct, but we do know there will be new details on already released Switch games as well as a preview of some unreleased titles hitting in the first half of 2021:

…information focused on available games like Super Super Smash Bros.Ultimate and games coming to Nintendo Switch in the first half of 2021.

New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is likely due for some new fighters, or at least some kind of upcoming content update. As some have suggested, we are likely to see some kind of reveal trailer for the next character in the second Fighter Pass bundle alongside a future release date. The Legend of Zelda and Pokemon are both in the middle of, or about to hit, a major anniversary benchmark, so there’s also a high-chance of those properties being involved in the next Smash Bros. update.

That leads us to whatever is next in the mainline Legend of Zelda series. We already caught a quick glimpse of the proper Breath of the Wild sequel, and with Link’s 35th anniversary coming in 2021, it wouldn’t be surprising to be hear about the next Zelda game — a proper, 50-minute Nintendo Direct would be the place to do that after all.

As for the new games mentioned by Nintendo in the annoucenment Tweet, let’s just hope there is some big-time first-party titles mentioned, if the new Zelda doesn’t take up most of the presentation anyway. The Nintendo-made Switch lineup for 2021 is looking bleak at best right now. There are some notable third-party titles on the way, including the next Monster Hunter title (check out the special edition console), Bravely Default 2, and the aforementioned Apex Legends, but those titles are barely going to scratch that Nintendo itch for some folks.

The next Nintendo Direct is scheduled for February 17, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET.

9to5Toys’ Take

While you shouldn’t be expecting to hear anything about the next Metroid title, as amazing as that would be, we are in for nearly an hour of new Switch game updates and couldn’t be more excited. This will be the first full-on Nintendo Direct since September 2019, as pointed out by gaming journalist Jason Shreier, which just makes it feel like we are in for a major Legend of Zelda update. Although, Nintendo could very well be saving that for its own 50-minute presentation down the line. Only time will tell now.

