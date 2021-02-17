FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Cast iron grilling gear, BBQ tool sets, more up to 60% off today with deals from $15 Prime shipped

Woot is now offering up to 60% off a range of Jim Beam grilling accessories with deals starting from $15. One standout is the Jim Beam 12-inch Pre Seasoned Heavy Duty Construction Cast Iron Grilling Wok for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $35 and currently sitting at $31 on Amazon, today’s deal is up to 43% off the going rate, within cents of the all-time low, and the best we can find. Today’s sale is a great way to prepare for grilling season or just to score some gifts for the BBQ masters on your list. This is a 12-inch grilling wok that’s also perfect for the oven and is made of a “heavy-duty” cast-iron construction that “allows for superior heat retention and even cooking.” Great for side dishes and grilled veggies, it sports a pair of “ergonomic” handles and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,600 Amazon customers. More deals below from $15.

Jim Beam grilling accessory deals:

More on the Jump Beam Cast Iron Wok:

The Jim Beam pre-seasoned cast-iron wok with handles personifies quality and performance. Its diameter of 26.5 cm and height of 8.5 cm makes it ideal for the preparation of any recipe. Its heavy-duty construction allows superior heat retention and even cooking. Suitable for use in grill and oven.

