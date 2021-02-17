Cast iron grilling gear, BBQ tool sets, more up to 60% off today with deals from $15 Prime shipped

Woot is now offering up to 60% off a range of Jim Beam grilling accessories with deals starting from $15. One standout is the Jim Beam 12-inch Pre Seasoned Heavy Duty Construction Cast Iron Grilling Wok for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $35 and currently sitting at $31 on Amazon, today’s deal is up to 43% off the going rate, within cents of the all-time low, and the best we can find. Today’s sale is a great way to prepare for grilling season or just to score some gifts for the BBQ masters on your list. This is a 12-inch grilling wok that’s also perfect for the oven and is made of a “heavy-duty” cast-iron construction that “allows for superior heat retention and even cooking.” Great for side dishes and grilled veggies, it sports a pair of “ergonomic” handles and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 1,600 Amazon customers. More deals below from $15.

First, go dive into Home Depot’s latest Husky garage and workshop storage sale, then head over to our home goods guide for even more household and cooking deals. Keter’s Breeze Bar Table hit an Amazon all-time low today, Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Oven Air Fryer is down to $90, and Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Cordless Kettle also hit a new all-time low this morning.

The Jim Beam pre-seasoned cast-iron wok with handles personifies quality and performance. Its diameter of 26.5 cm and height of 8.5 cm makes it ideal for the preparation of any recipe. Its heavy-duty construction allows superior heat retention and even cooking. Suitable for use in grill and oven.