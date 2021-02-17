FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Chefman’s Toast-Air Convection Oven Air Fryer hits Amazon low at $90 (Today only, Reg. $150)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Toast-Air 6-Slice Convection Toaster Oven and Air Fryer for $89.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $150, today’s offer is $60 or 40% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the lowest price we can find. This 7-in-1 countertop cooker “bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms,” but it also works as an air fryer with adjustable temperature settings (200- to 450-degrees). Alongside the included broil pan, flat wire rack, air fry basket, and removable crumb tray (all of which are dishwasher-safe), you’re looking at a 20-liter interior large enough for 5.5-pound chickens, auto shut-off for safety, and a 4+ star rating. More details below. 

At $90, this is already in the more affordable range for countertop toaster oven cookers of this size and with air frying included. But you could save even more with slightly more basic Black+Decker Extra Wide Crisp ‘N Bake Air Fry Toaster Oven at $71. This one is limited to five cooking functions, but can fit even more slices of bread and includes the built-in air frying mode. It also carries even better ratings from over 2,600 Amazon customers. 

You’ll also, however, want to check out this $90 price drop on Bella’s highly-rated rotisserie toaster oven with air frying at $60 shipped for something even more affordable. Then head over to our home goods guide for additional cooking deals like this 28-inch Blackstone Gas Grill for $149 at Amazon and Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Cordless Kettle

More on Chefman Toast-Air Fry Toaster Oven:

Use the Air Fryer Mode to create healthy and delicious food, with deep fried crispiness. Enjoy your favorite fried food without the calories or smell associated with deep frying. The high-speed fans speed up baking & provide that desired fried finish & flavor. This versatile 7-in-1 appliance air fries, bakes, broils, convection bakes, convection broils, toasts, and warms. Temperature range of 200-450°F makes it easy to achieve a healthy, crispy, fried finish using at least 98% less oil than traditional fryers. Make better-for-you fries that are just as crispy and tasty, roast a whole chicken, or perfect your avocado toast all in one appliance.

