Home Depot takes up to 35% off Husky garage and workshop storage

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off garage and workshop storage. Shipping is free across the board and many items are also eligible for curbside pickup, as well. Throughout the sale, you’ll find price cuts on ways to tidy up the workshop or garage as well as offerings to finally organize your toolkit. There are a variety of top brands here like Husky and more at some of the best prices to date. Just about everything carries a 4+ star rating, and you’ll find our top picks down below.

Our top pick amongst all of the deals is the Husky Steel Garage Cabinet Set at $285.99. Down from its $440 going rate, you’re saving 35% here with today’s offer coming within $36 of the all-time low and marking the second-best discount to date. This garage set delivers a few different ways to store your gear ranging from a cabinet to open shelves and more. Plus, a wooden top gives you a place to work on projects, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Husky Steel Garage Cabinet Set features:

If you’re in need of a heavy-duty workbench coupled with storage system, then this 53 in. 6-pc garage cabinet set is the thing for you. It is free standing without the hassle of wall mounting. It includes a welded base cabinet, two shelves, two trays, two wall cabinets and two pegboards to provide multiple storage solutions. This workstation is built to withstand extreme temperatures, high humidity and every day wear and tear, suitable for garage, basement and workshop.

