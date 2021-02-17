FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot takes up to 35% off Husky garage and workshop storage

-
Home GoodsHome Depothusky
35% off Shop now

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 35% off garage and workshop storage. Shipping is free across the board and many items are also eligible for curbside pickup, as well. Throughout the sale, you’ll find price cuts on ways to tidy up the workshop or garage as well as offerings to finally organize your toolkit. There are a variety of top brands here like Husky and more at some of the best prices to date. Just about everything carries a 4+ star rating, and you’ll find our top picks down below.

Our top pick amongst all of the deals is the Husky Steel Garage Cabinet Set at $285.99. Down from its $440 going rate, you’re saving 35% here with today’s offer coming within $36 of the all-time low and marking the second-best discount to date. This garage set delivers a few different ways to store your gear ranging from a cabinet to open shelves and more. Plus, a wooden top gives you a place to work on projects, as well. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Then head on over to our home goods guide for other discounts today. We just saw a notable price cut go live on Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Cordless Kettle at $83 which is live alongside Shark’s Rotator Cordless Vac for $79. But if the family room is calling for a bit of a refresh, Walker Edison’s Slatted Wood Stand will do the trick at $252.

Husky Steel Garage Cabinet Set features:

If you’re in need of a heavy-duty workbench coupled with storage system, then this 53 in. 6-pc garage cabinet set is the thing for you. It is free standing without the hassle of wall mounting. It includes a welded base cabinet, two shelves, two trays, two wall cabinets and two pegboards to provide multiple storage solutions. This workstation is built to withstand extreme temperatures, high humidity and every day wear and tear, suitable for garage, basement and workshop.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Home Depot

husky

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Cordless Kettle...
TACKLIFE’s HD60 laser measure reaches 192 feet fo...
Don’t pay the Dyson tax, Shark’s Rotator Co...
Prepare for a 78-inch TV with Walker Edison’s Sla...
Amazon has 96-loads of Gain Original Scent laundry dete...
Home Depot takes up to 30% off outdoor electric tools, ...
Amazon’s in-house 65-piece Bistro Flatware Set se...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling weeding tool drops to ne...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off, AirPods Pro $179, official iPhone cases from $17, more

Learn More
Reg. $50

Today’s best game deals: Kingdom Hearts All-in-One $25, Hitman 3 $48, more

$25 Learn More
Save $120

Nokia’s 8.3 Android Smartphone returns to low of $380 (Save $120), more from $160

From $160 Learn More
Reg. $100

Instant Pot’s Zen Temperature Control Cordless Kettle hits Amazon all-time low at $83

$83 Learn More
30% off

Fossil Stock-Up Event offers extra 30% off all sale items + extra 40% off 2 styles

From $15 Learn More
Save 33%

Apple’s iPad Pro Magic Keyboards are now up to 33% off from $199

From $199 Learn More
Reg. $2,500+

Insignia 65-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV matching low at $430 (Reg. $550) + more from $130

$130+ Learn More
Save 50%

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 falls to $199, more from $25 (Save up to 50%)

From $25 Learn More