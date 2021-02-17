FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Highly-rated Mpow iPhone and Android car mount now nearly 50% off at just over $10

-
Amazon
Reg. $20 $10

Mpow via Amazon is offering its Car Dashboard Smartphone Holder for $10.23 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the $1 on-page coupon. Regularly up to as much as $20 or so, today’s deal is nearly 50% of the going rate, about $1 below our previous mention, and the best we can find. Compatible with iPhone 12 as well as previous models, Samsung Galaxy devices, and much more (full list available here), this model features a dashboard/windshield mount and an adjustable aluminum gooseneck. A sponge-padded surface protects your device while the washable, reusable suction cup, alongside “an anti-shake stabilizer,” holds your phone “without vibrating and wobbling even on rough roads.” Rated 4+ stars from over 23,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Today’s featured deal is among the most affordable models out there, but you can save slightly more with this Amazon Basics mount. it sells for under $8.50, but the reviews aren’t quite as notable as today’s Mpow and for less than $2 in savings, we recommend opting for the deal above. 

However, you’ll also want to check out some of the latest models from iOttie — one of our favorite brands in the car mount space. Details on its latest Alexa-equipped Aivo Auto-Sensing Car Mount and the One Touch Connect Pro can be found right here alongside one of the first notable discounts. Then go check out these models we saw from Scosche

More on the Mpow Car Dashboard Mount:

Mpow focuses on the innovative and smarter mounting solution and blazes past other traditional dashboard car mounts. Up to 15cm/5.9in aluminum long gooseneck sends the dashboard Phone mount much closer to you without blocking your sight, giving you the freedom to position it on multiple locations on the dashboard or windshield. Most importantly, it can be bent to avoid obstructing display and irregular vents. 

