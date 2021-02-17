Zinus’ Low-Profile Queen Bed Frame strikes $120, more up to $513 off

Amazon is offering the Zinus Trisha Low-Profile Queen Bed Frame for $120.06 shipped. That’s $24 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since May. If you prefer the look of low-profile bed frames, this offering is certainly worth a look. It keeps your mattress just 7 inches off the floor and is ready to support foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses alike. Once assembled the entire thing spans 80- by 60- by 7-inches. This unit is backed by a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more bed deals up to $513 off.

More bed deals:

And that’s not all, we’ve got a nice selection of other Zinus and Casper solutions priced from $54. Even better, shoppers can bag up to $209 in savings. Like today’s deal, the lead deal there is also for a queen bed frame, but it comes in the form of Zinus Wen, an all-white solution that’s comprised of wood.

Zinus Trisha Low-Profile Bed Frame features:

7 inch mattress foundation supports memory foam, spring, and hybrid mattresses.

Use with or without a box spring to personalize your mattress height. Mattress sold separately.

Strong steel matte black structure with wood slats prevents sagging and increases mattress life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!