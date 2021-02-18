FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s 10000mAh dual portable battery pack with USB cable now $13 (Reg. up to $35)

Reg. $22+ $13

Today only, Woot is offering the Samsung 10000mAh Portable Battery for $12.99 in pink or silver with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $35 direct from Samsung and closer to $22 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 40% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. This is a 10,000mAh portable battery pack with an included micro USB cable and a nice metallic-like finish. Your mileage might vary, but it can provide “up to two full charges from 0 to 100% on most of the latest smartphones” with a 15W output. It also sports Quick Charge 2.0 with a dual-port setup that can charge two devices at once as well as overcurrent and over voltage protection. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below. 

While you will find some 10000mAh power banks out there for slightly less, like this AUKEY USB-C model at $12 Prime shipped, there aren’t very many with the sleek metallic finish at $13. If you’re interested in the silver and pink colorways here, jump in, otherwise, head over to our smartphone accessories roundup for even more discounted options

While we are talking Samsung, be sure to browse some of the other big-time price drops we are tracking from the brand right now. Those include Samsung’s AMOLED Galaxy Watch, the Galaxy Buds at $49, its Odyssey G7 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitors, and its Chromebook 4 lineup starting at $170

Then dive into our smartphone accessories deal hub for even more notable charging and audio offers.

More on the Samsung 10000mAh Portable Battery:

  • 10,000 mAh capacity provides up to 2 full charges from 0 to 100% on most of the latest smartphones
  • Fast charge Galaxy S9, Note9 and more at up to 15W power output
  • 10,000 mAh Portable Battery with Micro USB Cable
  • Dual port charging capability, Samsung Portable Battery can power 2 devices simultaneously for added convenience and far less hassle.
  • Dimensions: 0.8″ x 3.9″ x 5.9″, .25 lbs

