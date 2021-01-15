You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Anker’s PowerHouse batteries have long been a favorite here at 9to5Toys. The latest of which arrives with a smaller design and capacity but still packs an AC outlet, which is one of the defining features of this line. With multiple USB-A and C ports along with a flashlight, this battery can do it all. Head below for an overview and brief hands-on of the Anker Powerhouse 100.

Anker Powerhouse 100 is a mobile do-it-all battery

Anker’s Powerhouse 100 sports a more portable design than the previous iterations we’ve come to know over the years. That means that instead of this battery being geared towards camping or recharging larger devices, it’s better suited for smartphones and tablets.

The single USB-C port pushes up to 45W of power while the dual USB-A ports are limited to 2.4A. There’s also a 100W AC outlet, which can power a wide range of products, and still gives that level of flexibility we’ve come to know from Anker’s other Powerhouse offerings.

Here’s a full breakdown of specs:

Built-In 100W Wall Outlet: Charge mobile devices, laptops, drones, cameras, and small appliances—all from a single compact power source.

Simultaneous Charging: With a 45W USB-C port, 2 USB ports, and a 100W AC outlet, you can now charge up to 4 devices at once without sacrificing power.

Huge Capacity: Equipped with a huge 27,000mAh capacity to charge a 2020 MacBook Air 1.5 times, a DJI Mavic Mini 3-4 times, and an iPhone 11 up to 5 times.

High-Speed Charging: Use the 45W USB-C port to fully charge a 2020 MacBook Air in just over 2 hours.

Tested with 9to5Toys

I first reviewed the Anker Powerhouse a few years back, noting its robust design and the ability to charge up just about anything in your tech arsenal. However, the certain downfall was how big of a footprint the original model had. In subsequent years, the battery has gotten smaller, but even the 200 is rather large. Enter the latest version, which is notably smaller and features many of the same features at a lower capacity.

While the internal capacity did drop with this latest iteration, the more compact design makes it easier to carry around. I’ve enjoyed taking this on road trips. The AC port provides a level of protection against the slower USB-C port that tops out at 45W. In my testing, I found that the battery numbers were accurate, with the Powerhouse 100 easily charging my MacBook Pro more than once in about two hours.

The integrated flashlight is a nice touch, but the value isn’t huge. If you’re putting this in your car as a backup, it’s easy to find value with the flashlight. On an everyday use case, maybe not so much.

With a list price of $160, the Powerhouse 200 is rather pricey. But considering the AC outlet on-board, there’s a lot to like here if you need that extra level of functionality. Overall, I recommend the Powerhouse 200 as an upgraded battery if you’re a frequent traveler or like working in a coffee shop.

Buy Anker Powerhouse 100

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!