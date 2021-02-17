Save $60 on Samsung’s AMOLED Galaxy Watch, now on sale for $189

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm for $189 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Typically fetching $249, you’re saving 25% here with today’s offer matching our previous mention from over the holidays for the second-best discount we’ve seen. Enjoy 4-day battery life and 1.2-inch AMOLED display by bringing Samsung’s stainless steel Galaxy Watch to your wrist. Alongside newly-added features like a hand washing timer, there’s also a bevy of fitness tracking functionality like heart rate monitoring. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Save even more when you ditch the stainless steel build found above by going with the TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch instead. You’ll still find an Android-friendly Wear OS at the center of the experience, but with a more rugged design and affordable $60 price tag. Its fitness tracking and heart rate monitoring are joined by up to 10-day battery life and added water resistance.

This morning saw a collection of wearables go on sale at Fossil, which includes various Wear OS smartwatches and more at upwards of 40% off. But that’s on top of all of the other deals in our fitness tracker guide, as well as these ongoing Apple Watch price cuts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm features:

Live a stronger, smarter life with Galaxy Watch at your wrist. Rest well and stay active with built-in health tracking and a Bluetooth connection that keeps everything at your wrist. Plus, go for days without charging. Go nonstop for days on a single charge. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down.

