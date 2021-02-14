Samsung’s Galaxy Buds return to all-time low at $49

Walmart currently offers the Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $49 shipped. Having originally sold for $130, we’ve more recently been noting an $100 going rate like you’ll find at Amazon with today’s offer matching the all-time low set once before and beating our previous mention by $11. Even with Samsung just launching its new Galaxy Buds Pro, these standard edition models are worth a look for those who don’t need ANC, especially at today’s price. Alongside 6-hour playback per charge which the companion charging case bumps up to 13, you’ll enjoy a splash-resistant design and AKG drivers. Over 38,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for these true wireless earbuds from Aukeyinstead. Right now, you’ll only pay $28 at Amazon, delivering a more affordable way to add some new earbuds to your workout regimen. There’s IPX5 water-resistance here on top of up to 35-hours of battery life, but you will miss out on the quick-pairing Android features found above. Though you will find a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,300 customers.

Our headphone guide is also packed with some additional price cuts if none of the other models today have caught your eye. Notably, we’re still seeing AirPods Pro at $180 as well as a price cut on the Powerbeats Pro for $150.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Upgrade your audio entertainment with these Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones. Optimized drivers offer enveloping bass and a wide range of sounds, while Bluetooth technology makes for convenient wireless connectivity.

