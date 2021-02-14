FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds return to all-time low at $49

-
AmazonHeadphonesSamsung
Reg. $100 $49

Walmart currently offers the Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbuds for $49 shipped. Having originally sold for $130, we’ve more recently been noting an $100 going rate like you’ll find at Amazon with today’s offer matching the all-time low set once before and beating our previous mention by $11. Even with Samsung just launching its new Galaxy Buds Pro, these standard edition models are worth a look for those who don’t need ANC, especially at today’s price. Alongside 6-hour playback per charge which the companion charging case bumps up to 13, you’ll enjoy a splash-resistant design and AKG drivers. Over 38,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for these true wireless earbuds from Aukeyinstead. Right now, you’ll only pay $28 at Amazon, delivering a more affordable way to add some new earbuds to your workout regimen. There’s IPX5 water-resistance here on top of up to 35-hours of battery life, but you will miss out on the quick-pairing Android features found above. Though you will find a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,300 customers.

Our headphone guide is also packed with some additional price cuts if none of the other models today have caught your eye. Notably, we’re still seeing AirPods Pro at $180 as well as a price cut on the Powerbeats Pro for $150.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features:

Upgrade your audio entertainment with these Samsung Galaxy Buds True Wireless Earbud Headphones. Optimized drivers offer enveloping bass and a wide range of sounds, while Bluetooth technology makes for convenient wireless connectivity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Upgrade your PC with up to 21% off internal SSDs from $...
Amazon President’s Day furniture sale starts at $...
Give your iMac a Twelve South Backpack for $31 shipped ...
Microsoft’s official Bluetooth Mouse strikes $13....
Ring President’s Day sale from $12: two Spotlight...
Thule’s high-end Subterra Backpack strikes new Am...
Amazon clears out latest iMacs with all-time lows from ...
Amazon’s best-selling dual charger works with Xbo...
Show More Comments

Related

$800 off

Save big on a pair of electric bicycles from several companies this Valentine’s Day

Shop now Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy President’s Day Sale, iMac $299 off, Anker HomeKit camera $40, more

Learn More
Save $200

Amazon President’s Day furniture sale starts at $55: Desks, patio furniture, more (Up to $200 off)

From $55 Learn More
Up to $200 off

Save up to $200 on Monoprice single, double, or triple motor standing desks from $150

From $150 Learn More
Reg. $40

Give your iMac a Twelve South Backpack for $31 shipped (Save 23%)

$31 Learn More
Reg. $20

Microsoft’s official Bluetooth Mouse strikes $13.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $20)

$13.50 Learn More
25% off

Ring President’s Day sale from $12: two Spotlight Starter Kit $80, Solar Floodlight $75, more

From $12 Learn More
46% off

Thule’s high-end Subterra Backpack strikes new Amazon low of $70 (Reg. $130), more from $19

From $19 Learn More