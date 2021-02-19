FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Hisense 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV now $600 ($400 off) + much more from $330

-
Best BuyHDTVHome TheaterHisense
$400 off $600

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hisense 75-inch Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000, today’s deal is $400 off the going rate, the lowest we can find, and a whole lot of 4K TV for the price. This is a 75-inch 4K UHD television (2160p resolution) with Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X technology alongside built-in Android TV for direct access to thousands of apps and all of your favorite streaming services. Along with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth audio streaming, this model also sports Google’s virtual assistant for barking orders at your TV, accessing smart home gear, and much more. Connectivity includes three HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, optical audio, ethernet, and a headphone jack. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Best Buy customers. More TV deals below. 

More 4K TV deals:

Swing by our home theater guide for even more discounts for your entertainment center. You’ll find offers on Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector, details on the new Polk home theater React gear, and Samsung’s 2021 TV lineup with refreshed Frame, first Mini-LED models, and more. 

More on the Hisense LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV:

Entertain with the whole family with this Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD television. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 combined with DTS Virtual: X technology deliver a theater-quality experience, while access to Android apps and games expands your entertainment options. Bluetooth technology on this Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD television lets you pair with compatible devices to share photographs and downloaded content.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater Hisense

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

VIZIO’s 50-inch 4K HDR AirPlay 2 TV has variable refr...
New customers can sign-up for 6-months of Apple News+ f...
LG 2020 77-inch 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs up to $2,500 off ...
Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector...
LG’s 2020 AirPlay2 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV with ...
Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 smartwatch sports a 7-day b...
This TV wall mount supports displays up to 86-inches an...
Roku’s Express HD streaming media player upgrades you...
Show More Comments

Related

$177+ off

LG’s 2020 AirPlay2 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV with Assistant now $1,350 (Reg. $1,500+)

$1,323 Learn More
$2,500 off

LG 2020 77-inch 4K OLED AirPlay 2 TVs up to $2,500 off today with $400+ Visa gift cards

$3297 Learn More
33% off

Insignia’s 70-inch 4K Fire TV drops to $550 (Save $100), more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Amazon low

Sony’s Xperia 1 II delivers a 4K OLED display at all-time low of $100 off

$100 off Learn More
Reg. $170

Get in shape for the summer now: BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0 starting from $115 (Reg. $170+)

$115 Learn More
Save 26%

Brydge Pro+ Wireless iPad Pro Keyboards at all-time lows from $160 (Save up to 26%)

From $160 Learn More
Reg. $100

Google’s Nest Audio speaker returns to all-time low at $80 (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
Shop now

Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases are on sale from $16

From $16 Learn More