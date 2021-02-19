Hisense 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV now $600 ($400 off) + much more from $330

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hisense 75-inch Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000, today’s deal is $400 off the going rate, the lowest we can find, and a whole lot of 4K TV for the price. This is a 75-inch 4K UHD television (2160p resolution) with Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X technology alongside built-in Android TV for direct access to thousands of apps and all of your favorite streaming services. Along with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth audio streaming, this model also sports Google’s virtual assistant for barking orders at your TV, accessing smart home gear, and much more. Connectivity includes three HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, optical audio, ethernet, and a headphone jack. Rated 4+ stars from over 600 Best Buy customers. More TV deals below.

Swing by our home theater guide for even more discounts for your entertainment center. You’ll find offers on Anker’s Android TV Nebula Cosmos Max 4K projector, details on the new Polk home theater React gear, and Samsung’s 2021 TV lineup with refreshed Frame, first Mini-LED models, and more.

Entertain with the whole family with this Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD television. Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 combined with DTS Virtual: X technology deliver a theater-quality experience, while access to Android apps and games expands your entertainment options. Bluetooth technology on this Hisense 75-inch 4K UHD television lets you pair with compatible devices to share photographs and downloaded content.

